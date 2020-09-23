1/1
Leslie Robinson
1945 - 2020
Margaret Leslie (Stewart) Robinson, known as Leslie, made Amarillo her home for the majority of her 74 years on earth. She died Friday, September 18, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 55 years, John H. Robinson of Amarillo, TX; her brother, J. Michael Stewart and his wife Suzanne of Houston, TX; her son Stewart H. Robinson and wife Marilynn of Golden, CO; and many other loving family members.

To view Leslie's full obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
