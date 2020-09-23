Margaret Leslie (Stewart) Robinson, known as Leslie, made Amarillo her home for the majority of her 74 years on earth. She died Friday, September 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Leslie is survived by her husband of 55 years, John H. Robinson of Amarillo, TX; her brother, J. Michael Stewart and his wife Suzanne of Houston, TX; her son Stewart H. Robinson and wife Marilynn of Golden, CO; and many other loving family members.
