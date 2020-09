Margaret Leslie (Stewart) Robinson, known as Leslie, made Amarillo her home for the majority of her 74 years on earth. She died Friday, September 18, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Leslie is survived by her husband of 55 years, John H. Robinson of Amarillo, TX; her brother, J. Michael Stewart and his wife Suzanne of Houston, TX; her son Stewart H. Robinson and wife Marilynn of Golden, CO; and many other loving family members.To view Leslie's full obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com