Lester C. Akard

Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church chapel
Obituary
Lester C. Akard, 84, of Amarillo, TX went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church chapel with Dan Carter officiating. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Lester was born March 15, 1935, in Wellington, TX to Augusta Garvin and William Thomas Akard.

He is survived by his wife, Thalia Akard; sons, Steven Akard and Dr. Michael Akard; daughter, Melissa Njus and son-in-law, Kirk Njus; grandsons, Manuel Akard, Garrett and Gavin Njus; and granddaughters, Micah Akard and Gabriella Akard.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
