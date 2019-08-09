LeVeta Renner Neal (1940 - 2018)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeVeta Renner Neal.
Service Information
Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors
5400 Bell Avenue
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-358-0441
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors
5400 Bell Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

La Veta Renner Neal passed away November 10, 2018. She was born on November 7, 1940, to B.W and Velma Renner in Guymon Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, brother, B.J. and great nephew, Boyd Pierson.

After graduating from high school, La Veta moved to Amarillo where she attended Draughns Business School.

La Veta worked for The American Quarter Horse Association, Coca Cola and Mesa Oil before retiring from Mesa Petroleum.

La Veta loved spending time with family and friends.She especially loved card games with her sisters that would go on late into the night.

La Veta is survived by her daughter Michelle Neal,George Taylor and granddaughter, Claire Taylor. She is also survived by her sisters Bobby Sue Dempsey, Beryl Reynolds and Wanda Russell as well as twelve nieces and nephews and twenty five great nieces and nephews.

At the time of her passing, La Veta was residing in Newport Beach,California with her daughter.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Griggs Schooler-Gordon Chapel 5400 Bell Street in Amarillo Texas .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details