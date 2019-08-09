La Veta Renner Neal passed away November 10, 2018. She was born on November 7, 1940, to B.W and Velma Renner in Guymon Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, brother, B.J. and great nephew, Boyd Pierson.
After graduating from high school, La Veta moved to Amarillo where she attended Draughns Business School.
La Veta worked for The American Quarter Horse Association, Coca Cola and Mesa Oil before retiring from Mesa Petroleum.
La Veta loved spending time with family and friends.She especially loved card games with her sisters that would go on late into the night.
La Veta is survived by her daughter Michelle Neal,George Taylor and granddaughter, Claire Taylor. She is also survived by her sisters Bobby Sue Dempsey, Beryl Reynolds and Wanda Russell as well as twelve nieces and nephews and twenty five great nieces and nephews.
At the time of her passing, La Veta was residing in Newport Beach,California with her daughter.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Griggs Schooler-Gordon Chapel 5400 Bell Street in Amarillo Texas .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019