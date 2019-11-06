Lillian Harbison (Harbison) Bost, 67, of Perryton died November 1, 2019. Lillian Harbison Bost, 67, of Perryton, Texas died Friday, November 1, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Community Worship Center, officiated by Rev. Kevin Britton. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019