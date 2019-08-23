Lillian Jean Carreathers, 89 of Vernon, Texas died on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Vernon, Texas.
Service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 am before service time.
Lillian was born Wednesday, July 30, 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana; she was the daughter of the late Homer Criss and the late Willie Brown Criss. She was retired from Santa Fe Railroad after 20 years of service. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Amarillo, TX. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Smith of Vernon, TX, James Smith of Puyallup, WA and Michael Smith of Amarillo, TX, daughters, Jean Williams of Longview, TX and Felicia Mitchell of Amarillo, TX. 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a sister Florene Jimerson.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019