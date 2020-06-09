Linda Ann Allison, 75, of Amarillo, TX., died, June 5, 2020.
Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday on June 10, 2020 in the Church of Christ at the Colonies Chapel, Amarillo, TX. Burial will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Fairlawn Cemetery, Elk City, OK. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Linda was born January 13, 1945 in Walla Walla, WA, to Eddie and Bertha Greteman.
Linda graduated from high school in Elk City. She married Larry Allison in 1963. Linda was a devoted Christian woman. In her younger years she had taught Sunday School at the 2nd and Adams Church of Christ in Elk City. She was currently a member at The Colonies Church of Christ in Amarillo. Linda was a beautician and had worked for AT&T for over 20 years as an Account Executive. Linda enjoyed playing Bunko and 52. She also loved basketball and was an OU fan at heart.
She cherished and loved her family and friends. Linda had never met a stranger and loved sharing stories over a good cup of coffee.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Bertha Greteman.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Allison and Brian Allison and wife Mistie of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Stephanie Allison, of Amarillo, TX; an Aunt, Betty Avent of Amarillo, TX. and many cousins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday on June 10, 2020 in the Church of Christ at the Colonies Chapel, Amarillo, TX. Burial will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Fairlawn Cemetery, Elk City, OK. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Linda was born January 13, 1945 in Walla Walla, WA, to Eddie and Bertha Greteman.
Linda graduated from high school in Elk City. She married Larry Allison in 1963. Linda was a devoted Christian woman. In her younger years she had taught Sunday School at the 2nd and Adams Church of Christ in Elk City. She was currently a member at The Colonies Church of Christ in Amarillo. Linda was a beautician and had worked for AT&T for over 20 years as an Account Executive. Linda enjoyed playing Bunko and 52. She also loved basketball and was an OU fan at heart.
She cherished and loved her family and friends. Linda had never met a stranger and loved sharing stories over a good cup of coffee.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Bertha Greteman.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Allison and Brian Allison and wife Mistie of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Stephanie Allison, of Amarillo, TX; an Aunt, Betty Avent of Amarillo, TX. and many cousins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.