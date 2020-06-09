Linda Ann Allison
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Allison, 75, of Amarillo, TX., died, June 5, 2020.

Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday on June 10, 2020 in the Church of Christ at the Colonies Chapel, Amarillo, TX. Burial will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Fairlawn Cemetery, Elk City, OK. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Linda was born January 13, 1945 in Walla Walla, WA, to Eddie and Bertha Greteman.

Linda graduated from high school in Elk City. She married Larry Allison in 1963. Linda was a devoted Christian woman. In her younger years she had taught Sunday School at the 2nd and Adams Church of Christ in Elk City. She was currently a member at The Colonies Church of Christ in Amarillo. Linda was a beautician and had worked for AT&T for over 20 years as an Account Executive. Linda enjoyed playing Bunko and 52. She also loved basketball and was an OU fan at heart.

She cherished and loved her family and friends. Linda had never met a stranger and loved sharing stories over a good cup of coffee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Bertha Greteman.

Survivors include two sons, Keith Allison and Brian Allison and wife Mistie of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Stephanie Allison, of Amarillo, TX; an Aunt, Betty Avent of Amarillo, TX. and many cousins.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved