Linda Arend Rimmer, 80, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Linda was born March 4, 1940, in Salina, KS to Laura and Lawrence Arend, Sr. She earned a bachelor's degree from Adams State University. She taught English and Vocal for six years in Los Alamos.
On February 1, 1969, Linda married Charles Rimmer.
Upon moving with her husband to Amarillo, TX in 1973, she was a homemaker and began teaching music at Puckett Elementary when her children began attending there. Linda became very active at First Presbyterian Church starting the children's choir and becoming a ruling elder. She served as an officer with the Amarillo Ballet, MS Board, Amarillo Symphony Board, and vice-president of the Pueblo Encantato Homeowners Association in Santa Fe. Linda loved the University of Texas football.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Charles Rimmer, of Amarillo, TX; two sons, Larry Rimmer and wife Ashley, of Austin, TX, and Jimmy Rimmer and wife Min Qian, of San Diego, CA; two grandsons, Charlie Rimmer, of Austin, TX, and James R. Qian, of San Diego, CA; and two granddaughters, Anna Beth Rimmer, of Austin, TX, and Annie Q. Rimmer, of San Diego, CA.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
