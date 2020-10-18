1/1
Linda Arend Rimmer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Arend Rimmer, 80, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Linda was born March 4, 1940, in Salina, KS to Laura and Lawrence Arend, Sr. She earned a bachelor's degree from Adams State University. She taught English and Vocal for six years in Los Alamos.

On February 1, 1969, Linda married Charles Rimmer.

Upon moving with her husband to Amarillo, TX in 1973, she was a homemaker and began teaching music at Puckett Elementary when her children began attending there. Linda became very active at First Presbyterian Church starting the children's choir and becoming a ruling elder. She served as an officer with the Amarillo Ballet, MS Board, Amarillo Symphony Board, and vice-president of the Pueblo Encantato Homeowners Association in Santa Fe. Linda loved the University of Texas football.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Charles Rimmer, of Amarillo, TX; two sons, Larry Rimmer and wife Ashley, of Austin, TX, and Jimmy Rimmer and wife Min Qian, of San Diego, CA; two grandsons, Charlie Rimmer, of Austin, TX, and James R. Qian, of San Diego, CA; and two granddaughters, Anna Beth Rimmer, of Austin, TX, and Annie Q. Rimmer, of San Diego, CA.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved