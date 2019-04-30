Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Darlene Cox. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Darlene Cox, 77, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church Amarillo; 1208 South Tyler. Burial will follow in Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home. Linda was born May 25, 1941 in Wheeler, Texas to William Lafoy and Lorene Vise. She graduated from Briscoe High School and attended Draughon's Business School in Amarillo. Linda married Marvin G. Cox in 1961 and they shared 50 beautiful years of marriage, until his death in 2012. Linda was a very social person and never met a stranger. She could remember facts, phone numbers and faces. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her four children: William Cox, Denise Fortenberry and husband Kevin, Katrina Phillips and husband Shan and Tim Cox and wife Daphne; all of Amarillo; two sisters, Kay Gatlin and husband Dan of Briscoe; Becky Wilson and husband Jodie of Amarillo; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her extended church family at 58th Ave. Missionary Baptist Church. The family would like to express a special thanks to the caring staff at Autumn Leaves of Amarillo, her home for the last two years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 58th Ave. Missionary Baptist Church or the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association. Please sign Linda's online guestbook at





