Beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother went into the care of Christ on Feb. 14th 2019.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel with Sam White officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.



Linda was born in Amarillo, TX on November 18th 1946 to parents Grace Taylor and Wilbur Smith.



Linda met her husband of 56 years, Mike Fox, on the Air Force base here in Amarillo and



they married December 24th, 1962. She traveled with Mike to many places during his years in



the Air Force until finally settling back in Amarillo in 1974.



Linda is survived by her husband, Mike Fox; her sister, Sandy Kambour; her children, Milinda



Rozario, Chris Fox, and Joshua Fox; and 5 grandchildren, Matt Jones, Michael Rozario,



Maggie Fox, Evan Fox, and Kaiden Fox.





4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

