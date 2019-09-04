Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Bagwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Private family burial will be in Claude Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Linda was born on April, 11, 1953 in Amarillo to H. Raymond and Ardyth (Wertenberger) Bagwell. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from West Texas State University in 1975 and a Masters in Library Science from Texas Woman's University in 1980. She worked for the Amarillo Public Library System for almost 30 years.



Linda had a lifelong love of books and was an avid reader. She enjoyed taking care of the "wild things" in her neighborhood.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her baby sister Mary Catherine Bagwell.



Linda is survived by her sister, Sherry Wright; her brother Don Bagwell and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



The family suggests memorial donations to The Amarillo Public Library or the Claude Public Library and would like to extend their heart-felt gratitude to BSA Hospice and especially Rebecca Miles, RN, for the wonderful care they provided to Linda in her last days.



