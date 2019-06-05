Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay (Boothe) Calkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Kay Calkins, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Services will be at 10 am Thurs. at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with her beloved cousin David Dacus officiating. Linda was born in Groom, TX to Russell J. Boothe and Clara Dacus Boothe on February 4, 1949. Linda grew up in Panhandle, Texas. She worked for AQHA for over 37 years before retiring.



She played softball for many years. She loved to work in her yard, enjoyed the outdoors, loved the mountains, and watching her grandsons play baseball. This last year Linda enjoyed holding and singing to her granddaughter.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two big sisters; Wilma Jewel Wood and Betty June Cate, and a big brother; Val Gene Boothe.



Linda is survived by her big brother Galen Boothe and wife Glenda Kay, her daughter Melissa Rae Devenport and husband Chris, grandsons AJ, Niko, and Jacob, a granddaughter Jewel "Bug", her dogs Oscar & Sunshine, cats Momma & Mardi Gras, many nieces & nephews, countless cousins, & her AQHA family.





