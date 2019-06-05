Linda Kay (Boothe) Calkins (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Lindas passing will forever leave an empty in my heart. Her..."
    - Lola Burritt
  • "Youll be dearly missed Linda. You told great stories and..."
    - Marisa Moore
  • "Heartbroken by this shocking loss. Linda was a wonderful..."
    - Marilyn Honea
  • "Linda was a very special lady and I will miss her hugs"
    - Vivian Mobley
  • "So sorry for your loss, sending hugs and prayers! Janice..."
    - Janice Collier-Smallridge
Service Information
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX
79103
(806)-374-1500
Obituary
Linda Kay Calkins, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Services will be at 10 am Thurs. at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with her beloved cousin David Dacus officiating. Linda was born in Groom, TX to Russell J. Boothe and Clara Dacus Boothe on February 4, 1949. Linda grew up in Panhandle, Texas. She worked for AQHA for over 37 years before retiring.

She played softball for many years. She loved to work in her yard, enjoyed the outdoors, loved the mountains, and watching her grandsons play baseball. This last year Linda enjoyed holding and singing to her granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two big sisters; Wilma Jewel Wood and Betty June Cate, and a big brother; Val Gene Boothe.

Linda is survived by her big brother Galen Boothe and wife Glenda Kay, her daughter Melissa Rae Devenport and husband Chris, grandsons AJ, Niko, and Jacob, a granddaughter Jewel "Bug", her dogs Oscar & Sunshine, cats Momma & Mardi Gras, many nieces & nephews, countless cousins, & her AQHA family.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019
