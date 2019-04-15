Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Kay Wagner 67, of Amarillo died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 11 am Tuesday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with Elijah and Ersela Demerson of the Pentecostal Temple officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home, 2800 S. Osage St.



Linda was born in Amarillo on Jan. 1, 1952 to Ralph W. and Elsie L. Harvey. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1970 and attended Amarillo College. Linda worked as the office and warehouse manager of BIRKO Corp. She retired after more than 20 years of faithful service. She was a lifetime Dallas Cowboys fan. Linda was a very loving, generous and funny person. She was a mother to more than just her own children.



She married Paul "Smokey" Wagner in 1973 at Clovis, NM.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Hope and Matthew.



She is survived by her husband; three daughters, Krista Hopkins and her husband Steve, Kerri Wagner and Elsie Terry, all of Amarillo; one brother, Jon Harvey of Amarillo; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorial donations to the Don and Sybil Harrington Cancer Center and will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 pm Monday at the funeral home.





