Linda Lou (Hammond) Turner
1945 - 2020
Linda Hammond Turner, 75, went to heaven November 30, 2020.

Linda was born May 21, 1945 in Clovis, NM to Lee Ross and Helene Hammond. She married Edward W. Turner on January 22, 1966. They married 54 years ago, after meeting while attending West Texas State University. Butch and Linda have been residents together here in Borger for 48 years. Linda was involved in everything under the sun; her church, social organizations, schools and FUN.

She is survived by her husband Edward W. Turner, daughter, Katie Francis and husband Brad of Borger son, Colby Turner of Austin. Two sisters, Martha Hammond Hardwick and Leigh Hammond Willmon both of Clovis, NM, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grands and a prairie dog.

For the rest of the story go to: mintonchatwell.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
