Linda McKinney, 78, of Amarillo, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Amarillo Fellowship Church, 8425 Bell St. with Pastor Richie Brown officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Linda was born January 18, 1941 in Amarillo to Kenneth and Jean Busick. She attended Tascosa High School. She married W.A. "Mac" McKinney in 1976. Together, they owned and operated Mac's Fiberglass for over 25 years. Linda was a longtime member and past queen of the Shriners, Daughters of the Nile. She was a very kind person with a gentle spirit. She loved animals, especially all equines. She raised mini horses and donkeys. One of her favorites over the years was "Dandy" the donkey. Linda loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers. She had a large fruit orchard. She loved admiring God's creation. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mac McKinney; and a grandson, John Michael Morrison. Survivors include her daughter, Karie Eagleston and Craig Wells of Amarillo; her son, Doug Morrison and wife Amanda of Amarillo; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to The John Michael Morrison Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Amarillo Fellowship Church, 8425 Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79110.





