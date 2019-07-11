Linda, lived a 70 year peaceful life before going home to the Lord on July 6, 2019. Linda was born on August 6, 1948 in Amarillo, TX to James Edger and Mary Sue (Dunlap) Washburn. Linda is preceded in death by both of her parents, granny; Geneva Dunlap, four uncles Dick, Joe, and Bowie Dunlap(Sybil), and aunt; Louise Hart Dunlap (Secondine). Linda leaves to cherish her memory her children; Susan Rae Ramirez, Dana Leann Calloway, and Jerod Thomas Barton, thirteen grandchildren, eight great grand children, and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12th from 5pm-7pm @ Golden Gate Mortuary, the service will be held Saturday, July 13th @ New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 11am, pastor Joyce Mims, 3100 Angelus Dr., Amarillo, TX, Bishop Jackie Riles- eulogist.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019