Linda Sue Smith, 76, of Clarendon died Friday, September 13, 2019 in Clarendon. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarendon with Nancy Ruff, officiating. Burial will follow at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Linda was born on October 8, 1942 in Amarillo to Charles Ross and Lillie Elizabeth Rapstine Hughes. She married James Montye Smith on September 13, 1975 in Amarillo. She moved to Clarendon in 1994 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was employed by the City of Clarendon, as a secretary, for 13 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Ross Welch; a grandson Kenny Welch; and a stepson Joe Smith.Survivors include two sons Mark Welch of Mayer, AZ and Rusty Welch of Beaumont; a stepdaughter Sara Ussery of Franklin, TN; a stepson Mike Smith of Newport Beach, CA; 5 grandchildren Christy Maxwell, Chris Welch, Cory Welch, Mark M. Welch, and C.J. Welch; 3 great-grandchildren Wade Brown, Chloe Maxwell, and Jacob Defreese; 3 step-grandchildren Ryan Ussery, Jennifer Hoover, and Nicole McFadden; 4 step-great-grandchildren Olivia, Madison, Ayla, and Jamison. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Donley County Associated Ambulance Authority.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019