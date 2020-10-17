Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda (Polly) Turner, 84, of Idalou, Texas died October 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be available for those who wish to say a final goodbye at Moore-Rose Funeral Home, 701 Main Street, Idalou, Texas from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. MOORE ROSE FUNERAL HOME , Idalou, Texas



