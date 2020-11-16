1/1
Linda Wilson
1958 - 2020
Linda Joyce Wilson was born on December 12, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas to Earnest Gene and Eddie Mae (Lett) Wilson. Linda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James Jones Jr. of Amarillo; two brothers, Curtis Lee Smith (Rachel) of Abilene and Kenneth Wilson (Sheri) of Beeville; one sister, Frances Smith Ray of Denver Colorado; step-daughters, Lolantha Beasley (Chad) of Memphis Tennessee, Arnel Davis of Marietta Georgia, and Latesia Jones of Clarksdale Mississippi; one step-son, Norch Jones of Grand Rapids Michigan; four step-grandsons and five step-granddaughters; three step-great grandsons and three step-great granddaughters; five nephews and three nieces; nine great-nephews and two great-nieces; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 17th at 11AM at Hale Center Cemetery in Hale Center, TX. To view the full obit and watch the service live visit www.ggmortuary.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hale Center Cemetery
November 15, 2020
Linda we will miss you so much RIP
Mary Eason
Friend
November 15, 2020
She was a very dear friend to me Linda you will be truly miss
Doris Mustapha
Friend
November 15, 2020
Linda was a big hearted woman who loved her family and friends. Her smile was heart lifting and contagious. She will be dearly missed. Prayers of comfort for her dear family.
Margie Collins
Friend
