Linda Wynn Haynes passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 67 years at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas. A tribute of Linda Wynn Haynes' life may be found at



Linda Wynn Haynes was born on January 27, 1952 to Cecil and Patricia Kerns Wynn in Perryton, Texas. Linda married Steve Haynes on May 20, 1972 in Follett, Texas. She graduated from Follett High School where she was a member of the 1970 State Championship basketball team and graduated from West Texas State University.



Linda called it "a pleasure" to teach 5 & 6-year-old students at Stratford ISD for 36 years. She loved a ball game and any event her kids or grandkids were involved in. She loved to watch the Stratford Elks and Lady Elks, the Red Raiders, Duke Blue Devils, and more than anything watching her kids and grandkids play and participate in their events. For 43 years she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stratford, Texas, where she enjoyed playing the piano during Sunday services and she was active in Walk To Emmaus. She loved her family and enjoyed everyone gathering by the creek in Lipscomb County for a picnic and an afternoon of fishing. For her, God and family were always first.



Survivors include her husband, Steve; their children, Jennifer Lynn and husband, Toby; Christopher Wynn Haynes and wife, Mandi; Tyler Jordan Haynes and wife, Brittany; six grandchildren, Kaleb Gentry Lynn, Emma Grace Lynn, Timothy Wynn Haynes, Lindsay Nicole Haynes, Jackson Lee Haynes, Hudson Walden Haynes; mother, Pat Wynn; brothers, Daryl Wynn and wife, Susie; Kevin Wynn and wife, Pat; and Clay Wynn and wife, Jill.



She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Eugene Wynn; and brother, Kelly Wynn.



The family of Linda Wynn Haynes would appreciate contributions to be given to Faith City Mission, P.O. Box 870, Amarillo, Texas 79105 or Stratford ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 121, Stratford, Texas 79084, in her memory.

6025 82nd St

Lubbock , TX 79424

