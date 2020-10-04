Lizzie Nadine Wilkinson, 85, of Amarillo died September 29, 2020.
Private family services were held. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Nadine was born August 19, 1935 in Goodnight, TX to Clifton and Ruby Williams. She married Kenneth Wilkinson in 1952 in Clovis, NM. Nadine worked as the Receptionist at James Bolton, D.D.S. in Borger, TX for 7 years and was the Financial Secretary at First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch, TX for 3 years. She was a member of Coulter Road Baptist Church and enjoyed baking, especially German Chocolate Cake for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, J.L. Williams; and infant sister, Betty Joyce Williams.
Nadine is survived by her husband Kenneth Wilkinson; sons, Clif Wilkinson, David Wilkinson and Russell Wilkinson; daughter, Hope Wilkinson; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jean Williams.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Benevolence Fund at Coulter Road Baptist Church or American Heart Association
.
