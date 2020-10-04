1/1
Lizzie Nadine Wilkinson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lizzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lizzie Nadine Wilkinson, 85, of Amarillo died September 29, 2020.

Private family services were held. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Nadine was born August 19, 1935 in Goodnight, TX to Clifton and Ruby Williams. She married Kenneth Wilkinson in 1952 in Clovis, NM. Nadine worked as the Receptionist at James Bolton, D.D.S. in Borger, TX for 7 years and was the Financial Secretary at First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch, TX for 3 years. She was a member of Coulter Road Baptist Church and enjoyed baking, especially German Chocolate Cake for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, J.L. Williams; and infant sister, Betty Joyce Williams.

Nadine is survived by her husband Kenneth Wilkinson; sons, Clif Wilkinson, David Wilkinson and Russell Wilkinson; daughter, Hope Wilkinson; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jean Williams.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Benevolence Fund at Coulter Road Baptist Church or American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved