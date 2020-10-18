Lloyd Barry Francis, 77, of Amarillo passed away October 10, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Quanah Cemetery in Quanah, TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Lloyd was born April 9, 1943 in Chillicothe, TX to Logan and Mary Francis. He was the youngest of 8 children and was quickly called the caboose of the family train. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1961-1964 and the reserves from 1964-1967.
Lloyd married Diana Jean Michaels on July 6, 1963 and together they were married 52 years before her passing on August 28, 2015.
He was the owner of Heart Industrial in Amarillo. The business opened in 1982 and he worked there up until his passing. Lloyd was a member of Chaparral Hills Baptist Church and a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed bowling in Sr. leagues and tournaments having several perfect games "300" during league play.
He also enjoyed working with wood. If it could be imagined, he could build it! More recently, he liked to go and prospect for gold with his brother, Denny Burk. Lloyd was the sweetest, most kind hearted, wisest man.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jean Francis (Michaels); daughter, Michelle (Shelly) Diane Christian (Francis); parents, Logan Jefferson Francis & Mary Etta Francis (Carrell); 2 brothers: William Donald Francis (Dub) and Olyn Audrey Francis (Moe); and 3 sisters, Lorene Francis Coffey, Deloris Marie Francis Thomas, and Reita Carol Francis Draper.
Lloyd is survived by sons, Barry Logan Francis and his wife, Lynn of Amarillo, TX and Edwin Michael Francis of Amarillo, TX; 2 brothers, Kenneth Morgan Francis of Leander, TX and Denny Burk Francis of Farmers Branch, TX; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, 4000 W. Cherry Ave., Amarillo, TX 79108.
