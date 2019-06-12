Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Frederic Olsen. View Sign Service Information Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 (806)-374-1500 Memorial service 1:00 PM Palo Duro Canyon at the Chinaberry picnic area Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Olsen died May 1, 2019. Family will have a memorial service Thursday, June 13 1 Pm at Palo Duro Canyon at the Chinaberry picnic area, casual dress. Arrangements made by Rector Funeral Home. Contact John Olsen for more detail (806)223-5892.



Lloyd Frederic Olsen was born on October 31, 1934 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to the late Lloyd Filmore Olsen and Lucille Helen White. After leading a much fulfilled 84 years, 25 years in the military, 54 years married and 6 children, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2019. He married Maureen Patricia June Howard on December 17, 1954 in Dunstable Bedfordshire, England. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2007. Lloyd joined the Air Force in 1953 and began his career as a German -Russian Linguist at his first station in England. It was there that he met Maureen. Shortly after they wed they started their family. During his Air Force career he traveled around the world from Germany to Alaska, California, Texas, and Maryland, back to England and Italy and then finally retiring in Amarillo, Texas.



Lloyd is survived by his children; Deborah (James) Grover, Lloyd John Olsen, Timothy (Annmarie) Olsen, Karl (Paula) Olsen, Suzanne Olsen and Anthony Olsen. His 13 Grandchildren; Lisa (John) Lawson, Jeffrey (Talia) Grover, David (Louise) Olsen, Hannah Cummins-Olsen, Rachel Cummins-Olsen, Natalie Olsen, Karl Olsen, Alycia Casey, Devon Casey, Jacob Casey, Zachary Olsen, Tanner Olsen and Emma Olsen and his 3 Great Grandchildren, John Lawson III, Lilian Lawson and Beatrice Rose Olsen.



Lloyd Is preceded in death by: His parents, His wife, brother, David Olsen, sister Marilyn Infante.



Lloyd was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many and is loved and missed by us all.



"Say not in grief' he is no more' but in thankfulness that he was."



In lou of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the SPCA or the Amarillo Humane Society.





