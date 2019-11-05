Lloyd G. Ford of Fritch, Texas was called home by his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Services will be at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd in Amarillo. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery.
Lloyd was born on November 3, 1923 in Cherry Hill, Arkansas but called New Castle, TX home. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942, serving in combat in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1945. He married Billie "Irene" Scroggs on July 31st, 1947 in Spearman, Texas.
The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at the Thomas Creek VA Medical Center. The care he received was truly care befitting a hero.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening at the funeral home.
For full obituary details go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019