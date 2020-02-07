Lofton Barnell "Sandy" Washington, 91, of Canyon, TX died Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Jim Shelburne officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Sandy was born February 20, 1928, in Flomot, TX to Lawrence and Alpha Washington. He graduated from Flomot High School and played football while serving in the US Navy. Sandy worked for many years in deliveries for Schitz and Mission Linen.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Washington of Canyon, TX, and Brenda Williamson and husband Steve, of Amarillo, TX; a grandson, Kree Kelley and wife Tanya, of Canyon, TX; and two great-grandchildren, MyKynna and Slade.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020