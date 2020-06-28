Lois Ann (Dyer) Garcia
1937 - 2020
Lois Ann Garcia passed away peacefully at her home in Amarillo on June 25th, 2020. She was 83.

The youngest of four children of J.E. Dyer and Lois (Parker) Dyer, Ann was born on June 15th, 1937, and raised south of Vega, Texas. She graduated from Hereford High School in 1955. Ann studied accounting at Texas Tech before marrying and raising a family.

Ann believed in working hard, and she believed in a day's work for a day's pay. From grain elevators and feedyards, law offices and municipalities, Ann always found a way to pay the bills. She retired in 2002 as the General Manager of Southwestern Electric Cooperative in Clayton, New Mexico.

On February 13th, 1987, Ann married her best friend, Eli Garcia, in Clayton, New Mexico. They made a home together at Mt. Dora, NM and enjoyed 28 years together before she lost Eli in 2015.

Ann loved her family. She was proud of her children, and made sure everyone knew it. She enjoyed gardening and trips to the mountains. Ann loved her pets, and was a fan of college sports, especially the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers John, Ed, and Sidney Dyer, and a grandson, Trevor Porter.

Ann is survived by her children, Jeff and Sandy Porter of Amarillo; David and Shanna Porter of Las Cruces, NM; Steve and Tasha Porter of Abilene; Kimberly and Jorge Vasquez of Amarillo; Bridget Maestas of Penasco, NM; Bruce and Kathy Porter of Canyon, TX; Farah and Joseph Sandoval of Dumas, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
