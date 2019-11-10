Lois was born June 9, 1950 in Dallas, TX to the late Sue Nez Alberts and Morris Austin. At an early age she moved to Amarillo, TX where she stayed for the remainder of her life. She received her education from Carver High School. She married Kelsie Baker May 20, 2003. For 28 years she was a hard worker for ASARCO until a well-deserved retirement in 2006. She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always the glue for her family who frequently gathered to enjoy her amazing cooking, especially during holiday season. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and adored her. Viewing will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at Golden Gate Mortuary 1416 N Hughes St, Amarillo, TX 79107. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at North Heights Church of Christ 1810 N Hughes St, Amarillo, TX 79107. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019