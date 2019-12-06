Lois LaVerne Pollard, 91, of Amarillo, formerly of Dumas died December 3, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Memorial Chapel, 500 N. Maddox, with Neil Unwin officiating. Burial will be at the Dumas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., today, Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral home in Dumas. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019