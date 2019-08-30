Lois Virginia Garner, 94, of Fleming Island, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1925, in Stratford, Texas, to Walter and Mettie James but lived in Boise City, Oklahoma, for many years. She, her husband Carl, and her brother Andy James owned the John Deere dealership in Boise City.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Fowler and her husband Joe of Middleburg, Florida, and Leann Judah and her husband Terry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers in Stratford, Texas, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 AM at Stratford Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers at Stratford.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019