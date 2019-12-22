Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonella "Polly" Avent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lonella "Polly" Avent 94, of Amarillo died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Canadian.



Services will be at 2 pm Monday at Comanche Trail Church of Christ with David Pounds and Bob Muncy officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Polly was born in Tulia. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. She worked as a secretary at TSTI where she retired after many years of service.



She was a faithful member Comanche Trail Church of Christ. Polly enjoyed, cooking, sewing, gardening and baking bread. She especially enjoyed game night with her family and friends.



She married Bill Avent in 1946 in Portales. He preceded her in death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Fay Gress and a grandson, Billy Avent.



The family suggests memorial donations to Comanche Trail Church of Christ.



The family will receive friends at 8400 Venice from 3 pm to 5 pm Sunday.





