Lonella "Polly" Avent (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • - Joey & Debra Shewmake Family
Service Information
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX
79103
(806)-374-1500
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Comanche Trail Church of Christ.
8400 Venice
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
8400 Venice
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lonella "Polly" Avent 94, of Amarillo died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Canadian.

Services will be at 2 pm Monday at Comanche Trail Church of Christ with David Pounds and Bob Muncy officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Polly was born in Tulia. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. She worked as a secretary at TSTI where she retired after many years of service.

She was a faithful member Comanche Trail Church of Christ. Polly enjoyed, cooking, sewing, gardening and baking bread. She especially enjoyed game night with her family and friends.

She married Bill Avent in 1946 in Portales. He preceded her in death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Fay Gress and a grandson, Billy Avent.

The family suggests memorial donations to Comanche Trail Church of Christ.

The family will receive friends at 8400 Venice from 3 pm to 5 pm Sunday.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.