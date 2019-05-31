Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonnie Mack Shields. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Spearman 519 Evans Street Spearman , TX 79081 (806)-659-3802 Send Flowers Obituary





Lonnie was born to Benton and Mae Jett Shields in Memphis, Texas on August 30, 1943. Lonnie and Le Ann Reeves were married in Mangum, Ok. on May 17, 1969.



He could and would visit with everyone. He enjoyed working and helping family and friends. Lonnie spent countless years following kids to many livestock shows. He was a member of Morse Lions Club, Sunday School Superintendent and Asgrow seed dealer. He worked for Equity Elevator for 30 years.



Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Glenna Reed and brother, Jim Shields.



Lonnie is survived by his wife, Le Ann of Spearman, his children, Pat and Carrie Shields of Bryan, TX.; Joel and Haley Shields of Spearman, Bob Shields and Kayla Keith of Desdemona, TX.; Resa and Jason Weikle of Midland, TX.; Tobe and JJ Shields of Spearman, TX.; Ruth and Blake Nelson of Platte City MO.; Melody and John McCurry of Burrton, KS.; Kyna and Joe Hudson of Amarillo, TX.; and Kali and Brent Wallace of Amarillo, TX. He is also survived by his brother Leon Shields of Vinson, OK. and a sister, Bonnie Harland of Oxford MS. Lonnie is also survived by his 20 grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and friends



Family suggests memorials be to Hansford County Hospice, 707 S. Roland, Spearman, TX. , Lieb Cemetery , 9414 Co Rd. E Stinnett, TX 79083, or the Morse Community Building Fund.





Lonnie Mack Shields, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Spearman. Visitation will be on Friday , May 31, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Spearman. Services will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Morse, Texas with Pastor Gary Stevens, officiating and assisted by Pastor Roger Reeves. Burial will follow at the Lieb Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman, Texas.Lonnie was born to Benton and Mae Jett Shields in Memphis, Texas on August 30, 1943. Lonnie and Le Ann Reeves were married in Mangum, Ok. on May 17, 1969.He could and would visit with everyone. He enjoyed working and helping family and friends. Lonnie spent countless years following kids to many livestock shows. He was a member of Morse Lions Club, Sunday School Superintendent and Asgrow seed dealer. He worked for Equity Elevator for 30 years.Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Glenna Reed and brother, Jim Shields.Lonnie is survived by his wife, Le Ann of Spearman, his children, Pat and Carrie Shields of Bryan, TX.; Joel and Haley Shields of Spearman, Bob Shields and Kayla Keith of Desdemona, TX.; Resa and Jason Weikle of Midland, TX.; Tobe and JJ Shields of Spearman, TX.; Ruth and Blake Nelson of Platte City MO.; Melody and John McCurry of Burrton, KS.; Kyna and Joe Hudson of Amarillo, TX.; and Kali and Brent Wallace of Amarillo, TX. He is also survived by his brother Leon Shields of Vinson, OK. and a sister, Bonnie Harland of Oxford MS. Lonnie is also survived by his 20 grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and friendsFamily suggests memorials be to Hansford County Hospice, 707 S. Roland, Spearman, TX. , Lieb Cemetery , 9414 Co Rd. E Stinnett, TX 79083, or the Morse Community Building Fund. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close