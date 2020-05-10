Lonnie Walter Karnes, 89, of Amarillo, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Virnau officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home.
Lonnie was born February, 27, 1931 to Clarence and Ruth Karnes in Kay County, Oklahoma. He spent his early years in Oklahoma and attended High School in Arnett, Oklahoma. Lonnie married his wife Christine on August 22, 1955 in Borger. They lived in Phillips, Texas until Lonnie was transferred to Stavanger, Norway. Lonnie was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He enjoyed Casinos, and car racing and when he was able he enjoyed fishing. Lonnie watched the old westerns, and the Mollie B. Polka Party on T.V. Family was very important to Lonnie, his face would always light up when he had his grandchildren around him, and he took great joy having family around.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Lonnie's close friend and caregiver, Vonda. Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Christine; two grandchildren; two sisters, and four brothers. Survivors include Lonnies two sons, Sam Karnes and wife Sandi of Livingston, Walter Todd Karnes of Amarillo; one daughter, Janet Shirley and husband James of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Holly, Tanner, and Alishia; five great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and additional family and friends. Family suggest memorials be made to the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020