Deacon Woods was born in Honey Grove, Texas to Mardessa and Julia Woods, June 4th, 1940. At the age of five, Deacon Woods moved with his family to Fredrick, Oklahoma. While in Fredrick, Deacon Woods met his wife Bernice Lax and was married in 1958, celebrating 61 years of marriage. He retired from Sante Fe Railroad in 2003. Deacon Woods was a proud member of New Hope Baptist Church for over 30 years and was ordained as a deacon September 29, 1991. Deacon Woods was President of the Brotherhood Ministry, Men's Sunday school teacher and also sang in the Male Choir and he served faithfully throughout his tenure. Deacon Woods and Bernice married in 1958 and this union was blessed with three sons: Dale Woods of Clovis, NM., Michael Woods (Maureen) of Savannah, GA., Greg Woods (Regina) of Amarillo, TX.; two daughters, Angela Woods-Meyers (preceded him in death) and Lisa Woods of Amarillo, TX.; seven grandchildren, DeRayle Watkins of Amarillo, TX., Donovan Woods of Savannah, GA., Josh Woods of Amarillo, TX., Harrison Meyer, Hailey Meyer and Harte Meyer all of Austin, TX., and Cheyenne Woods of Friona, TX.; one great-grandson, D'Angelo Watkins of Amarillo, TX. Viewing will be held Thursday, December 12th from 6PM to 7:30PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 1305 NW 9TH Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107 and the funeral will be held Friday, December 13th at 1PM at New Hope Baptist Church, burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall and send flowers visit





