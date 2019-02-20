Lorena Sotelo, 41, of Amarillo died February 17, 2019. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Mass will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Juan Carlos Barragan as Celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , 8310 S. Coulter Road.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019