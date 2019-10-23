Lorene Margret (Reiswig) Littau, 89, of Balko, Oklahoma died October 21, 2019. Lorene Littau, 89, of Balko, Oklahoma died Monday, October 21, 2019 in Perryton, Texas. On Thursday, October 24, 2019 there will be a private family burial followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m at First United Methodist Church in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Mark Metzger. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019