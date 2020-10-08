1/1
Lorenzo Bandera
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenzo Bandera, 86, of Amarillo died October 6, 2020.

Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 2300 N. Spring St. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Lorenzo was born August 10, 1934 in Mexico to Hermerejildo Bandera and Maria De Jesus Garcia. He married Angelina Ortega in 1957 and recently renewed their 50 year wedding vows. Lorenzo loved going to horse races, guns of any kind and drinking Mexican cokes. He loved his family and his wife most of all. Lorenzo always enjoyed his sons and just hanging out together.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Lorenzo is survived by his wife, Angelina Ortega De Bandera; 6 daughters, Esperanza Bandera, Maria De La Cruz Bandera, Soledad Bandera, Socorro Bandera, Angelina Bandera, and Maria A. Guzman; 5 sons, Juan Gomez, Rafael Lorenzo Bandera, Jose Luis Bandera, Jose Eziquel Bandera, and Arturo Bandera; 3 sisters, Petra Bandera, Inez Bandera, and Antonia Bandera; 2 brothers, Ramon Bandera and Juan Bandera; 40 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved