Lorenzo Bandera, 86, of Amarillo died October 6, 2020.
Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 2300 N. Spring St. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Lorenzo was born August 10, 1934 in Mexico to Hermerejildo Bandera and Maria De Jesus Garcia. He married Angelina Ortega in 1957 and recently renewed their 50 year wedding vows. Lorenzo loved going to horse races, guns of any kind and drinking Mexican cokes. He loved his family and his wife most of all. Lorenzo always enjoyed his sons and just hanging out together.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Lorenzo is survived by his wife, Angelina Ortega De Bandera; 6 daughters, Esperanza Bandera, Maria De La Cruz Bandera, Soledad Bandera, Socorro Bandera, Angelina Bandera, and Maria A. Guzman; 5 sons, Juan Gomez, Rafael Lorenzo Bandera, Jose Luis Bandera, Jose Eziquel Bandera, and Arturo Bandera; 3 sisters, Petra Bandera, Inez Bandera, and Antonia Bandera; 2 brothers, Ramon Bandera and Juan Bandera; 40 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com