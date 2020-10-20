Loretta Bell Ward, 87, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Cleburne, Texas. Visitation is to be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Loretta was born in Sturgis, Oklahoma on April 22, 1933 to Clayton and Elsie Burns. She married the love of her life Elvis Odell Ward on November 7, 1950 in Clayton, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Elsie Burns; her husband, Elvis Odell Ward; her sisters, Nellie McKeegan and Alberta May and her brother, Bobby Burns. Loretta is survived by her children, Pam Wilson and husband John of Dawn, Texas, Rhonda Wheat and husband Mike of Gillett, Texas and Elvis Wade Ward and wife Dianna of Cleburne, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Eva Foley, Dena Harkrider and Barbara Welz.