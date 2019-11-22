Loretta Bonsal, 84, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Church at Quail Creek with Dale Moreland officiating. Burial will be private at Dumas Cemetery in Dumas, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Loretta was born December 10, 1934, in Canadian, TX. She was a member of First Baptist Church at Dumas and The Church at Quail Creek after moving to Amarillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Red Peterman; her husband, Bob Bonsal; and a granddaughter, Tara Bonsal.
Survivors include a daughter, Diann Daniels and husband Doug, of Amarillo, TX; two sons, Phil Bonsal and Katy Goldston, of Amarillo, TX, and Doug Bonsal and wife Sheri, of New Caney, TX; five grandchildren, Jason Daniels and wife Shanna, Amberly Webb and husband Chad, Amy Nicholson and husband Chance, Caleb Bonsal, and Kennedy Bonsal; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to .
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019