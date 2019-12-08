Loris William Hamann

Obituary
Loris William Hamann, 92, of Amarillo died December 5, 2019.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Cleora Hamann.

Loris is survived by 2 sons, Bill Hamann of Guymon, OK and Randall Hamann of Booker; daughter, Angell Burns of Jetmore, KS; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
