Louis Benitez, fondly known as "Bear", 61 of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Amarillo. 10:00 AM Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. With Elijah Demerson officiating. A viewing from 12 noon to 5 p.m. will be held at the funeral home Sunday, July 19th. Louis "Bear" was born September 19, 1958, to Gonzalo and Nancy Benitez in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Louis was a loyal, devoted, Redskins fan. He was a hardworking man who never took a break. It was important that his family was well-taken care of. His children were his top-priority in life; he always made sure their needs were met. Family gatherings, cookouts, and road trips with loved ones, were among his most treasurable activities. He especially loved fishing, enjoying the mountains, camping, and just being outdoors. Left to cherish his life are his dear wife Betty, cherished sons, Lorenzo (Desiree) of Colorado, Robert Benitez, Margarito (Stephanie) Benitez, and Michael Benitez all of Amarillo; precious daughter, Cynthia (Joe) Calloway of Amarillo; dearest sisters, Juanna (Jessie) Delacruz, Mary Vasquez and spouse Henry Prado, Pauline Carrera, and Judy (Adam) Plascencia, Thomas (Abel) Carrera, all of Colorado, Luisa Rodriguez of Texas; fond brothers, Gonzalo Benitez, and Joe (Thelma) Benitez of Texas; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother.