1/1
Louis Benitez
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Benitez, fondly known as "Bear", 61 of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Amarillo. 10:00 AM Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. With Elijah Demerson officiating. A viewing from 12 noon to 5 p.m. will be held at the funeral home Sunday, July 19th. Louis "Bear" was born September 19, 1958, to Gonzalo and Nancy Benitez in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Louis was a loyal, devoted, Redskins fan. He was a hardworking man who never took a break. It was important that his family was well-taken care of. His children were his top-priority in life; he always made sure their needs were met. Family gatherings, cookouts, and road trips with loved ones, were among his most treasurable activities. He especially loved fishing, enjoying the mountains, camping, and just being outdoors. Left to cherish his life are his dear wife Betty, cherished sons, Lorenzo (Desiree) of Colorado, Robert Benitez, Margarito (Stephanie) Benitez, and Michael Benitez all of Amarillo; precious daughter, Cynthia (Joe) Calloway of Amarillo; dearest sisters, Juanna (Jessie) Delacruz, Mary Vasquez and spouse Henry Prado, Pauline Carrera, and Judy (Adam) Plascencia, Thomas (Abel) Carrera, all of Colorado, Luisa Rodriguez of Texas; fond brothers, Gonzalo Benitez, and Joe (Thelma) Benitez of Texas; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved