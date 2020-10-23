Louis Palma McKee "Mack" Whittenburg passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 74 from complications of Parkinson's.
Burial will be at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Memorial Services will be subsequently held at 2:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo with the Rev. Timothy Tam presiding over services. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, Texas 79109. The service will be livestreamed; to access the link please view his obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Mack was born April 6, 1946, to Roy Robert Whittenburg and Grace Evelyn McKee Whittenburg. He received his BBA in 1967 from Texas Tech University in Lubbock where he walked on the basketball team and his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 1970 where he was editor of the Law Review. He practiced law in Amarillo for nearly 49 years alongside his brother, George Allen Whittenburg, II who preceded him in death three years ago.
While Mack was an attorney by trade, he was a rancher at heart. His love for running cattle and trading horses was only surpassed by his love for his kids and grandkids, and his faith in the Lord. Mack spent his formative years at the Spool Ranch in northeastern New Mexico. It was there he learned that particular kind of grit, toughness and, yes, stubbornness, only to be found in West Texas. Mack loved to tell a good story about the many colorful kin that came before him - some of which were actually true. Mack cherished his family, starting with his children and most recently his grandchildren. Spending time with family is where he found peace and contentment.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Catherine W. Reavis, his five children and fifteen grandchildren - Roy Brit Whittenburg, Sarah Catherine Whittenburg Martindale and husband Russell (Maxwell and Mary Catherine), Secily Sibil Whittenburg Torn and husband Scott (Sam, Jack, Kaiya, Tucker and Anna Scott), Justin McKee Whittenburg and wife Blythe (Mack, Earl, Dane and June), Amanda Grace Whittenburg Brack and husband Collin (Luke, Liz Grace, Cate and Eloise); and five siblings - Grace Evelyn Coltrin, Jewel Anne Johnston, John Burkhart Whittenburg, Mary Lois Rowley and Roy Robert Whittenburg, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers include all of Mack's grandsons (in order of oldest to youngest): Mack Whittenburg, Maxwell Martindale, Sam Torn, Earl Whittenburg, Jack Torn, Dane Whittenburg, Luke Brack and Tucker Torn.
The family will receive friends after the service at First Presbyterian Church in the courtyard.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org
) or the charity of your choice
.