Louis Richard Rubsamen
1963 - 2020
Louis Richard Rubsamen Jr. was born January 14, 1963 in Winnebago, Illinois and passed away June 7, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Louis grew up in Germany and Hawaii for most of his teenage years, where he enjoyed surfing and skateboarding.

Louis graduated from Oklahoma University with a bachelor's in computer science, he later earned an associate's degree in applied science. He worked as an Registered Nurse in Amarillo, TX for Saint Anthony's Hospital, Baptist Saint Anthony's, and Northwest Texas Health Care System. For the last six years he has worked at Integris Health Systems, in Yukon, OK as an ICU/ER Nurse and house supervisor.

Louis lived life to the fullest and loved traveling, riding motorcycles, and being anywhere with his wife, Kris. He enjoyed going to the lake, playing golf, and having barbeques with his friends. You could always catch Louis with a cigar in his mouth and a glass of whiskey in his hand.

Louis is survived by the love of his life, Kristina LaCaze-Rubsamen of El Reno, OK; brother, Guy Rubsamen of Siera Vista, AZ ; sister, Marty Powell of Eufaula, OK; daughter, Cheyenne Rubsamen of Amarillo, TX; step son, Russell Poovey II of Boston, MA; step daughter, Krystle Cash of El Reno, OK; grandson, Eli Hoyler of Amarillo, TX; step grandchildren, Jace Wheeler, Colton Cash, and Lily Cash of El Reno, OK.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Richard Rubsamen Sr.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., June 12, 2020 at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held in Amarillo at a later date.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
