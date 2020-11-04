Lowell Duane "L.D" "Steve" Stevens, 90, of Hereford, Texas passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Hereford. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas. Viewing will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00AM-3:30 PM at the funeral home and a Private Family Graveside will take place at Rest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Lowell was born May 7, 1930 in Wellington, Missouri to Floyd E. and Louise E. (Armstrong) Stevens. In Lowell's younger days he drove a bread truck and this is when he met the love of his life Joyce Berry. He later began selling cars in Colorado and sometime later he purchased a dealership, Stevens Chevrolet, in Ault, Colorado and owned and operated that location for 10 years. He and his wife moved to Hereford in 1981 where they owned and operated Stevens Five Star Car & Truck Center. Lowell's passion was golf, and he was also a pilot. He was affectionately known as "Chief" and also 'Gramps" to his employees.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son Jerry Stevens and his wife Linda of Hereford, grandchildren, Jay Stevens and his wife Alyssa of Hereford and Sammi Grunow and her husband Chris of Albuquerque, New Mexico and 2 step-grandchildren Kaida and Maliky and his beloved parrot, Patty.
Lowell will join his parents, his wife, Joyce Stevens, his brothers, Ralph Stevens and his wife Mary Ann, Warren Stevens and his wife Kathy in heaven.
In leu of flowers memorials can be made to the Hereford Regional Medical Center, 540 W. 15th Street, Hereford, Texas 79045 or to the Hereford Senior Citizens Center, 426 Ranger Dr., Hereford, Texas 79045.
