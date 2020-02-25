Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Memorial service 2:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin Loyd Bridges, 79, of Amarillo, TX, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 from a heart attack. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive with Dr. Hal Rogers officiating.



Loyd was born on September 6, 1940 in Wheeler, Texas, to Gladys and Choice Bridges. He was the younger of two children. The family moved to Amarillo in February 1947. He grew up in the Glenwood neighborhood where he met many of his life-long friends. He was a graduate of Amarillo High School, class of 1959, where he played Center on the varsity basketball team. After graduation he went on to earn an associate degree from Amarillo College and then attended Texas Tech University where he majored in Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart, Sue Trubenbach, in 1962. They had two children, Kim and Cindy. Loyd grew up working in lumber yards where he learned his trade of building patios, storm doors, screens and windows. He worked as a draftsman for the Texas Highway Department from the mid-1960's to the mid-1970's. He returned to his life-long trade to start his own business, All Seasons Patio, Storm Door, and Window Company, in 1977. He married Rosada Bridges on Valentine's Day 1996. She has been his faithful companion and love ever since. Loyd never retired. His idea of slowing down was to no longer publish the business phone number.



Loyd is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Lois Thompson.



He is survived by his wife, Rosada Bridges; his daughters, Kim (Bridges) Messerschmitt and Cindy Bridges; his grandchildren, Travis and Amy Messerschmitt; and his son-in-law, Kyle Messerschmitt. Memorial donations can be made to Loyd's favorite charity,





