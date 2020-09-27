There Rode a LegendGlenn McMennamy passed away on September 23, 2020 and was laid to rest in a private family ceremony. When he was born in Catarina, Texas in 1933 to Dixie and Orval McMennamy, they could not have imagined all that their determined son would accomplish in his 87 years on earth. They set an example for Glenn and his brother Jerry and sisters Nita and Darlene through extremely hard and physically demanding work. Though times were tough, he recalled that he was always well cared for and that his family had a good attitude.Glenn graduated from Amarillo High School in 1951, then attended Texas A&I and Amarillo College. Following a job as a shop-boy at an electric company during high school, he became an apprentice electrician. After service in the Navy as an aviation electrician, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly. He decided not to complete a degree as an electrical engineer. Instead, Glenn wrote his own rules and started his own company, A-1 Electric, which he would operate successfully for 38 years until his retirement in 1996.Glenn and Beverly's family grew to a party of five with their daughters Apryl, Robyn, and Torri. Keith, Brittany, Abby, Garrett, and Colton are the five grandchildren who came along, followed by two great-grandsons, Dawson and Benicio Glenn. One of the many wonderful joys that Glenn and Beverly shared with their family was a love for travel. Avid NASCAR fans, they took their daughters on annual trips to the Indianapolis 500, among other exhilarating races. They travelled extensively, both nationally and internationally and loved absorbing other cultures.Words are not sufficient to describe Glenn's character and larger-than-life presence. He had a tough, gruff, handsome cowboy exterior. On the inside was a heart of the purest gold and empathy for others. He was never at a loss for words and never shied away from unleashing a cowboy cussing, yet he was not afraid to shed a tear from his charming blue-green eyes. Glenn was truly a self-made man who never forgot his roots. He endeavored to help others in any way that he possibly could. He was a man of his word and always followed through with his intentions, no matter what challenges or stumbling blocks presented themselves.Glenn loved to stick his neck out and take risks. He thrived on friendly competition in both business and personal life, whether in a poker game or a bet on a race. His years of cowboy life, including bulldogging and roping left their share of scars but he was never one to complain, all the way to the very end of his days. He imparted wisdom whenever possible. If you knew Glenn, he likely told you his top two vital ingredients to a happy life: A career that you love and the best mattress you can afford. He likely told you that above all, you must respect others and strive to be a person whom others respect. One of his favorite gems of wisdom was, "It's five-o-clock somewhere!"Glenn always felt the selfless desire to give back to his community through civic and charitable action. The common thread among the countless boards on which Glenn chaired and served was a passion for improving the Amarillo area. He was instrumental in the development of the Fairgrounds as a board member and past president of the Tri-State Fair Association. Other notable board memberships and chairmanships included: The Bivins Foundation, Khiva Shrine Temple (Past Potentate), Amarillo Area Foundation, Amarillo Event Center, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Northwest Texas Hospital, Maverick Boys Club, Amarillo Airport Zoning, and Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifetime member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and was elected Cowboy of the Year for the Tri-State Area in 1996 and Man of the Year in 2011. He also held the positions of Governor and President of the local chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.Glenn had his own unique style in all that he did. Friends and family fondly remember his signature way of saying goodbye as, "Down the road!" A memorial celebration of his life is planned for Wednesday, September 30th at 11:00 am at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in the Amarillo National Bank Building. Because of his contributions to the Fair Association, it will be a great honor to memorialize his extraordinary life on the grounds. It will be an honor for all who knew and loved him to bid him a final farewell now that he is on down the road of life.