L.R "Loyd" Reneau passed away February 11, 2019. Service will be held at Friday, February 15, 11 am in the Rector Funeral home chapel.



Loyd was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in the yard. He had a green thumb and could grow anything. He was into photography and took a camera everywhere he went. He owned and operated "L&R Produce" and "Foods for Us". He retired from BNSF after 42 years.



Loyd is preceded in death by his parents Rex and Mary and his sister, Dorothy Mote



Loyd is survived by his wife, Nancy Reneau, son, Ed and wife, Debbie Kupka, daughter, Debbie, and husband Jim Boscoe, grandson, Michael, and wife, Averi Kupka, grandson, Nathan Kupka, and Shane Moder.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

