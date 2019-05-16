|
|
|
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Frisco
Lt. Col. Donald Earl Logan, age 93, of Frisco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1925, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Leona Pearl (Hibbler) and Earl T. Logan. Donald married the love of his life, Orra Irene Logan, in Ferndale, Michigan, on April 20, 1946, where they were long time members of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 28 years, having served in Vietnam as a B-52 bomber pilot and retiring as Chief of Flight Test from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1971. Donald is survived by his children, Richard J. Logan and his wife, Phyllis, of San Antonio, Texas, Keith E. Logan and his wife, Barbara, of Dallas, Texas, Kent P. Logan and his wife, Mary, of Frisco, Texas, and Craig D. Logan and his wife, Denise, of Amarillo, Texas; his grandchildren, Tori L. (Eric) Rasberry, Melissa D. (Xavier) Cruz, Christine Logan, Chase A. (Katie) Logan, Nicole Logan, Kayla (Juston) Braaton, Kyle Logan, Melissa Gray, Chad (Kristen) Mazurek, Jed Mazurek and Johnathan Cornelsen; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his brother, John F. (Beverly) Logan of Heathrow, Florida; his nephews, Greg and Brad; and his nieces, Sue, Wendy, and Jan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Orra Irene Logan, and his brother, Richard A. Logan. A memorial service will be held for Lt. Col. Logan at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main Street, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Gene Zeilfielder. To convey condolences or to read the full obituary, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|