Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 Memorial service 11:00 AM Polk Street United Methodist Church 1401 S. Polk St. Obituary

Lucas was born September 19, 1981 to JoAnn and Melvin Stapleton. He graduated to Heaven on September 4, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 3-4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St. with Rev. Kevin Deckard as Officiant. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Luke was a life-long member of Polk Street United Methodist Church and was active in the youth group and choir. He often volunteered his time in the Television Ministry, Easter Sunrise Services and Mission Trips. Luke was a member of Boy Scout Troop 86, through which he attended numerous campouts and summer camps. He served as Senior Patrol Leader and was one of the youngest scouts ever to attain the rank of Eagle. Luke also served in the Order of the Arrow.



At Tascosa High School, he was the Wrestling Team Manager under Coach Johnny Cobb and played the clarinet and piano. Luke earned his BA of Business Administration at Texas Tech University, his Paramedic Certification at South Plains Community College, and his Juris Doctorate at Oklahoma City University Law School. He worked for 10 years as a Paramedic and was employed as a Drill Sergeant and Recruiter for Thunderbird Youth Academy. While there, he acted as a volunteer mentor for several young men in the program. Luke spent the remainder of his career in private Law Practice.



Luke volunteered as an Adult Leader in the Civil Air Patrol and was a board member, Attorney, and Hunt Master for the Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program. He loved teaching first aid, survival skills, and safe hunting practices to young first-time deer hunters. He loved dogs: his four-legged family include, Casey, Patches, Abby and Thane. He also adopted a rescue horse.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow skiing, golf, chess and cooking. Luke was an ardent patriot, always flying the American Flag in his front yard. However, Luke was most in his element when he was mentoring troubled youth. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him .



Luke is survived by his parents; his brother, Benjamin Stapleton and wife, Haley; sister, DeAnn Gomez and husband, Raymond; nephew, Davin Gomez; brother, Junichi Saito; uncle, Bill Stapleton and wife, Debbie; Uncle Steve Catron; Uncle Roy Derrick; 3 great aunts; and many 1st and 2nd cousins.



The family suggests donations be sent to Thunderbird Youth Academy, 824 Park St., Bldg 313, Pryor, OK 74361 or to Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program, PO Box 21007, Oklahoma City, OK 73156.



Online condolences may be shared at





