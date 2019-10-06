Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Barbour. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Lucille Barbour, 91, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the First Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.



A visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.



Lucille was born on October 27, 1927 in Tulia to Robert C. and Helen Lois (Brewer) Jennings. She graduated from Tulia High School. She married Byron Ray Barbour on September 2, 1948 in Tulia.



Lucille was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Tulia, where she taught Sunday School, Junior Choir and was a member of the Adult Choir for most of her adult life. The choir had always been her passion as she was raised in a musical family, playing the piano and singing.



She enjoyed singing with her siblings in church and at family events.



She was a Charter Member, Palo Duro Chapter, of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was actively involved in all of the activities that they sponsored. She traveled across Texas to attend meetings and conventions always loving the fellowship and meeting new members.



Lucille was also a dedicated and longtime member of the Progressive Women's Study Club Chapter in Tulia. She served as past president and other various offices throughout the years.



She also held offices at district and state levels where she met some of her closest friends living in all different parts of Texas.



At home, Lucille followed her children to every possible activity that they were involved in: sports, music, civic, UIL or any other activity that might have come up with her camera always at the ready. During the latter part of her life, she made every effort to follow the same tradition of chasing each one of the grandkids and great grand kids to their events, still with camera in hand.



She made her home a welcoming and loving environment to not only her family but whoever else her kids or husband may bring home to visit. She always enjoyed entertaining and making her guests feel at ease. Cooking and feeding the guests was always a treat for her as she loved to cook, especially baking, which now has been carried on by a granddaughter and great granddaughter.



After Ray had passed in 2002, Lucille continued to run the family business, Barbour Brothers, until 2006. She was always ready to accept a challenge by the " horns".



Lucille always had a welcoming smile, an ornery wit and a twinkle in her eye for everyone she met. She left countless lasting imprints on the people that she met, whether it be on old friend or a new acquaintance. Her charisma and passion for life was infectious.



She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters; Imogene Harris and Ernestine Bennett.



She is survived by her daughter; Susan Barbour Howell of College Station, one son; Todd Barbour and wife Lisa of Amarillo, one brother; Bobby Jennings of California, two sisters; Faye Henthorn of Tulia and Kay Robinson of Colorado Springs, five grandchildren; Shana Weaver, Jason Howell, Cooper Barbour, Keldon Barbour and Payton Barbour, five great grandchildren; Lauren Weaver, Rachel Weaver, Sawyer Howell, Taylor Howell and Jaycee Howell.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019

